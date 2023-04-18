Holy Stone’s 1080p GPS drone flies for up to 26 minutes per charge at new low of $74 (Save $70)

Holy Stone’s official Amazon storefront is offering its HS110G GPS Drone with 1080p Camera for $73.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Going for $144 at Amazon right now, and going for $160 prior to that, today’s deal saves at least $70. On top of that, it comes in at an additional $30 below our last mention from March and marks a new all-time low. If you think that lower-cost drones have to be feature-incomplete, well, think again. This model comes in at under $75 and still features built-in GPS, allowing it to return to its take-off point should it lose connection to the remote or the power gets too low. When you’re done flying, an auto return button is also available if needed, making it easy to get your drone back after a flight. On top of that, it can fly for up to 26 minutes per charge and has a range of 984 feet while also being able to record 1080p video. Keep reading for more.



more…