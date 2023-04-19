One-day all-time low hits WD_BLACK’s best-in-class 1TB P40 SSD game drive at $103 shipped

One of the best SSD game drives is now at its best price ever. Amazon is now offering the latest model WD_BLACK 1TB P40 Game Drive SSD for *$102.99 shipped*. After launching at $180 last summer, it started to drop into the $150 range thereafter and has now settled down to a $137 regular price directly from Western Digital (although it is not for sale there at the moment). Today’s deal delivers what will almost certainly be a one day deal that’s now matched at Best Buy to usher in a new Amazon all-time low at a couple bucks below the previous mention. As you’ll know from our hands-on review, this is easily among our favorite game drives out there and at this price, there’s not nearly as much of a purpose-built up charge compared to standard models. It runs at up to 2,000MB/s with compatibility on PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and Mac for game storage (as well as anything else you might put on a portable SSD). From there, it also illuminates any surface you rest it on with customizable RGB lighting – this is the most impressive array of customization options I have used personally – alongside a metal-plated build and a shock-resistant structure. Take a deeper dive right here and head below for more.



more…