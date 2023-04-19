Shark’s ION Wi-Fi Robot Vacuum cleans the house so you don’t have to at $150 ($80 off)

Amazon is now offering the Shark AV753 ION Wi-Fi Robot Vacuum for $149.99 shipped. Regularly $230, this is 35% or $80 off the going rate and the lowest total we can find. While the black model has gone for a touch less than this once before today, today’s deal is matching the all-time low on the charcoal variant and our previous Amazon Gold Box mention. As we detailed in our roundup of the best robot vacuums, Shark’s vacs deliver solid brand name value in the grand scheme of things. While this isn’t one of relatively affordable self-empty models, it does feature a solid 120-minute runtime, auto-return charging, Alexa or Google Assistant voice command action, and more. The companion app is where you’ll find the ability to create custom schedules and access various specific cleaning options while built-in sensors will ensure it won’t fall off ledges and stairs, help the machine to avoid damaging furniture and walls, and maneuver “around potential stuck situations.” More details below.



