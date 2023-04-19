Today’s best game deals: LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga $24, Last of Us II $10, more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases every day of the week. The Nintendo eShop is now offering LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for *$23.99* in digital form for your Switch library. This one regularly sells for $60 on the eShop and is currently marked down to just under $40 on Amazon in physical form where it has never dropped below $26, third-party seller or otherwise. This is easily one of the best prices we have tracked on the whimsical brick-built Star Wars Saga and a perfect chance to give it a try if you haven’t yet. As you might know from our hands-on review, it allows gamers to “experience memorable moments and nonstop action from all nine Skywalker saga films” reimagined with that beloved LEGO touch of humor. There more than 300 playable characters here, including iconic heroes and villains, as well as 23 planets to explore and over “100 vehicles from across the galaxy to command.” Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals.



