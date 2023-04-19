Roku’s Express 4K+ streaming media player with HDR support returns to 2023 low at $29

Amazon is offering the Roku Express 4K+ Streaming Media Player for $29 shipped. Down from a normal rate of $40, this 27% price drop saves you $11 and matches the best price that we’ve seen so far in 2023. It also marks the third-lowest price all-time, matching our last mention. If you’re tired of your TV’s built-in smart experience, then it’s time to give it a modern overhaul. This Roku delivers 4K HDR content to your TV just by plugging it into an HDMI port on your TV. It connects to a Wi-Fi network and brings Netflix, Hulu, Apple TV+, Disney+, and more to your TV with ease. There’s also integrations with Alexa, HomeKit, Assistant, and even AirPlay 2 functionality available here. The included remote has a built-in microphone so you can use voice to search for movies, and the remote can turn your TV on or off, adjust the volume, and control the Roku. Dive into our announcement coverage then head below for more.



