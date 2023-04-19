Rare solar eclipse to cross remote Australia, Indonesia

A rare solar eclipse will cross over remote parts of Australia, Indonesia and East Timor. Thursday's hybrid solar eclipse will swoop from the Indian Ocean to the Pacific Ocean. The celestial event will shift between a total solar eclipse and a “ring of fire” eclipse as the moon's shadow moves across the Earth's surface. These kinds of eclipses happen about once a decade, when the moon and the sun are almost the exact same size in the sky. Other eclipses coming up in October and next April will pass over millions of people in the Americas.