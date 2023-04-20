An end to the reading wars? More US schools embrace phonics

For decades, two schools of thought have clashed on how to best teach children to read, with passionate backers on each side of the so-called reading wars. But momentum has shifted lately in favor of the “science of reading.” The term refers to decades of research in fields including brain science that point to effective strategies for teaching kids to read, including a focus on phonics and the building blocks of words. A push to teach all students this way has intensified as schools look for ways to regain ground lost during the pandemic.