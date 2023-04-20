HomeKit Weekly: Aqara Presence Sensor FP2 sets a new standard for motion sensor technology in the home

Aqara is one of the best value brands for HomeKit products today. You can add its as your starter kit, and then start layering on devices like the low-cost water leak sensor, , and door sensors. Aqara continues to innovate with products that work great with HomeKit, and today, they’ve released a brand new product. is a new millimeter wave motion sensor that is taking smart home automation to the next level. This new motion sensor device is loaded with features that make it one of the most versatile and precise sensors on the market today. It does require an Aqara hub, but thankfully, there are plenty of options like the M2 I listed above or the M1S hub.



