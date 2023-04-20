Best price ever just hit Samsung’s popular 980 PRO Gen 4 internal SSD from $85.50 (Reg. $140)

Amazon is now offering the Samsung 980 PRO 1TB PCIe Gen 4 Internal Solid-State Drive for $85.59 shipped. Originally launching at $250, this popular solution carries a regular price of $140 directly from Samsung where it is selling for $90 right now. Today’s deal is $1 below the limited previous mention and is now sitting at the best price ever on Amazon. The 2TB version is currently selling for $159.99, or about $17 above the Amazon all-time low, for reference. As you’ll know for our tutorial review, this one is a wonderful option for PC setups and PlayStation 5. Equipped with heatsink tech to help maintain performance during demanding tasks and gaming, you’re looking at a PCIe 4.0 interface that clocks in at up to 7,000MB/s alongside the the M.2 form-factor. The aforementioned heatsink is specifically designed to maintain speeds and “prevent downtime caused by overheating on PlayStation 5 and PC.” Get a closer look right here and head below for more.



more…