Lacoste updates your spring wardrobe with up to 50% off polos, t-shirts, shoes, more

Lacoste is currently offering *up to 50% off *hundreds of styles with new markdowns just added to its Semi-Annual Sale. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the men’s V-Neck Pima Cotton Jersey T-Shirt that’s currently marked down to *$30*, which is 50% off the original rate of $60. This t-shirt is available in thirteen color options and has a stylish chest logo as well. It’s made from a lightweight cotton material that’s highly breathable for warm spring or summer days and pairs nicely with almost any bottom. With over 300 positive reviews, this style is rated 4.8/5 stars from Lacoste customers. Find even more deals by heading below and you will want to check out our fashion guide for additional sales today.



