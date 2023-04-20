New Arcade1Up Fast and Furious cabinet races into game rooms next month

A new racing arcade cabinet from Arcade1Up has now been unveiled. In celebration of the 10th installment of the long-running franchise, today the popular home arcade maker is announcing its new Fast & The Furious Deluxe Arcade Game in the form of its larger stand-up cabinets. Pre-orders for the new machine are live today at Best Buy ahead of the early May launch date, and you can head below for more details on what to expect from the new racing arcade cabinet.



more…