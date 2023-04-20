Are Windows gaming handheld devices the next big thing?

When you think about gaming on a handheld device that is running Windows, Steam Deck may be the first device that comes to your mind. It is developed by Valve, maker of Steam, and optimized for running Steam games. It is available in three different versions and costs between $400 to $700, based on the selected version. The main difference is storage, with the two higher priced versions using NVMe SSDs and the entry level version eMMC. The Windows handheld gaming market is not as niche as one might assume. Companies, mostly from China, such as Anbernic, GPD, One XPlayer… [Continue Reading]