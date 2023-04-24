Razor’s electric dirt bike delivers fun without gas or oil at 12-month low of $450 in New Green Deals

Are you a dirt bike fan? Are you also someone trying to reduce their reliance on fossil fuels? Well, Razor’s MX650 electric dirt bike still lets you hit the trail without having to burn gas or oil. Using a 650W electric motor, you’ll find the ability to go up to 17 MPH here and be able to ride for as long as 40 minutes before heading inside to charge again. Plus, it’s on sale for the best price in over a year at *$450*, making now a great time to pick it up. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.



Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.



more…