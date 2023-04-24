Amazon takes up to $200 off De’Longhi espresso machines: Dedica Arte hits new $250 low, more

Amazon is now offering hundreds of dollars in savings on proper De’Longhi espresso machines to take your at-home barista game to the next level. Along with a series of higher-end models you’ll find below, let’s start with the De’Longhi EC885M Dedica Arte Espresso Machine down at *$249.95 shipped*. This regularly $400 brewer comes in at 38% or $150 off the going rate. This is $30 below the previous best price on Amazon and is now sitting at a new all-time low there. You’re looking at 15-Bar pressure within a compact 6-inch wide machine that won’t take up much space on your countertop alongside a double drip tray that can slide out to support larger cup sizes. The Automatic Flow Stop feature “dispenses just the right amount of espresso” to remove some of the guesswork before you master the craft and you’ll also find a My LatteArt Steam Wand integrated into the design “to achieve the perfect milk texture for café quality lattes and cappuccinos.” Head below for more De’Longhi espresso machine deals.



