Severe solar storm creates dazzling auroras farther south

An intense solar storm has the northern lights gracing the skies farther south than usual. Forecasters say a blast of superhot material from the sun late last week hurled scorching gases known as plasma toward Earth at nearly 2 million mph. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says Earth felt the brunt of the storm Sunday. Conditions eased Monday, but auroras might still be visible as far south as South Dakota and Iowa. NOAA says this is the third severe geomagnetic storm since the current 11-year solar cycle began in 2019. The cycle will peak in 2024.