Huge deal knocks Samson’s mic, boom arm, and headphones bundle down to $51 (Reg. $128+)

Amazon is now offering the Samson Q2U Podcasting Kit for $50.99 shipped. Regularly $170 and more typically sitting in the $128 range at Amazon, this is the best price we can find by a long shot. Not only is this the best price we have ever tracked on Amazon at well below the previous $108 low, it is also the same price you would pay at B&H for just the mic and mini tripod. This kit, however, includes the Q2U dynamic microphone that supports both USB and XLR connections, a complete MBA28 boom arm rig, a pair of 50mm SR850 studio reference headphones, and all the cables you’ll need to hook it up. It might not be as high-end as the frankly amazing Sennheiser setup we just reviewed, but it’s also a fraction of the price and a wonderful little starter kit with everything you need for just over $50. More details below.



