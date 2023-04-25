Driver in fatal Uber autonomous crash set for June trial

An Uber driver involved in the first death connected to a fully autonomous vehicle faces a June trial. The trial date was set Tuesday. Rafaela Vasquez was previously scheduled to be tried next month in the 2018 crash that killed Elaine Herzberg in Tempe, Arizona. Vasquez has pleaded not guilty to a charge of negligent homicide. She told police Herzberg “came out of nowhere” and that she didn’t see her prior to the collision. Authorities say Vasquez was streaming the television show “The Voice” on a phone and looking downward in the moments before Uber’s Volvo XC-90 SUV collided with Herzberg.