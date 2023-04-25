Man accused of stabbing Cash App founder gets new court date

The arraignment of the tech consultant charged with the killing of Cash App founder Bob Lee has been delayed until next week. Nima Momeni's defense attorney told a San Francisco judge Tuesday that prosecutors have not shared all their evidence with her. Momeni is charged with murder after he allegedly used a knife in the April 4 stabbing death of Lee. Momeni is being held without bail. He was scheduled to return to court on May 2. Momeni’s defense attorney says Momeni will enter a plea of not guilty and ask to be released during his trial.