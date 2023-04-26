Smith & Wesson’s ultra-compact Benji pocket knife has a 1.75-inch blade at 2023 low of $16

Amazon is offering the Smith & Wesson Benji 2.5-inch Compact Folding Pocket Knife for $15.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $20 at Amazon, today’s deal marks the lowest price that we’ve seen since November. In fact, it’s the best price of 2023 so far. While many pocket knives are somewhat big and bulky, the Benji is ultra-compact. It has a 2.5-inch overall size and the blade measures just 1.75 inches long. This actually makes it perfect for opening boxes, cutting rope, or other day-to-day functions. There’s G10 handles here and the blade is comprised of 8Cr13MoV high carbon stainless steel. Keep reading for more.



