Ember Mother’s Day sale 30% off: Temperature control smart mugs and travel tumblers from $70

Ember – maker’s of the world’s nicest smart mugs – has now kicked off its 2023 Mother’s Day sale. Delivering up to *$40 off* a range of its smart coffee/tea mugs, the travel variant, and the basic cup, most of the deals are matching the best prices of the year. One standout and a model rarely discounted is the Ember Travel Mug 2. This one is $30 off direct at Ember, but you’ll find it down at *$159.95 shipped* via the brand’s official Amazon storefront. Regularly $200, this is up to $40 off and the best we can find. It more regularly sells in the $180 range at Amazon as of late, but doesn’t often drop this low in an official capacity. The 12-ounce smart travel mug delivers the same temperature control as the rest of the lineup, just in an on-the-go form-factor. The battery lasts for 3 hours before it will need to land back on the included coaster charger alongside the companion app where you control the temperature, customize presets for various beverages, and more. However you can also simply use the onboard touch display to increase/decrease the temperature while the spill-proof and push-to-open lid keeps things safe in the car and the like. Head below for more Ember Mother’s Day deals.



