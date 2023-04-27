Bring home a regularly $250 pro Vitamix ONE blender at a new $130 Amazon low today

We are now tracking a fantastic deal on the Vitamix ONE blender at $129.99 shipped via Amazon. The regularly $250 blender comes from one of the best and most professional blender makers out there and is now at new Amazon all-time low with up to $120 in savings. While we have seen a couple fleeting offers at Walmart landing at $130 and $125, today’s deal is the best around and a great time to score one. This is not only the most affordable model in the lineup that just got even less expensive, but it’s also the most compact and won’t take up as much space on the countertop. Suitable for everything from your daily protein shakes to “smoothies, sauces, dips, frozen desserts, and much more.” It comes with a tamper inside the box alongside a 32-ounce Tritan BPA-Free container and a simple-to-use single-dial control that starts low and ramps up the power when needed. More details below.



