Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Don’t Starve, Final Fantasy, Mana series, much more

Today’s collection of the best iOS app deals is now ready to go down below and it’s a good one. Joining this morning’s discounts on Apple Watch Series 7 at some of the best prices ever, we are also tracking a series of big-time app deals from the Final Fantasy and Mana series to the Don’t Starve titles, the new Actraiser, and much more. Highlight deals include titles like Trials of Mana, Chrono Trigger, Final Fantasy III, Don’t Starve: Shipwrecked, Actraiser Renaissance, Danganronpa games, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best iOS apps on sale.



more…