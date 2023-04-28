Today’s best game deals: Xbox Star Wars sale from $6 – Classics, Squadrons, LEGO, more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases every day of the week. While we are still awaiting the PlayStation Nintendo Switch side of things (they will hit next week), the Xbox Star Wars game sale is now live ahead of this year’s May the 4th celebration. From classics right up to Battlefront II down at *$7.99* and Star Wars Squadrons for just *$5.99*, down from the usual $40. Another standout here is LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga down at *$23.99* in digital form. Regularly $60, it starts from $28 via third-party Amazon sellers and has now dropped the lowest price around ahead of the big holiday event next week. The LEGO Star Wars Skywalker Saga spans all nine trilogy films, allowing players to explore a series of planets to experience various events featured in the films from pod racing on Tatooine to Rey’s adventures in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. We loved our hands-on time with the game and you can get a better idea of what to expect right here. And then head below for all of this weekend’s best console game deals.



