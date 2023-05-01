My iOS 17 wish list: FaceMails, expanded Tapbacks, more

My iOS 17 wish list: FaceMails, expanded Tapbacks, more

9to5Mac

Published

I do realize that it is far too late in the year to make a wish list that might get any traction re: things I’d like to see Apple implement into iOS 17, and that’s fine – I don’t care – but I have to document my hopes and dreams as a consumer and Apple loyalist somewhere, and with WWDC happening next month, I remembered that I have ideas. Read on to see what I would love, would absolutely die for, should Apple choose to implement any of the following into any of their products at any point in any future iOS release ever.

more…

Full Article