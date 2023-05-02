Upgrade your mobile/adventure kit with 512GB of Samsung PRO microSD back at the $47 low

Amazon is now offering the Samsung PRO Plus 512GB microSDXC for $46.99 shipped. This model launched at $109 and today carries a $60 regular price at Amazon and directly from Samsung where it is now matched. Today’s deal marks the second time we have seen the half TB model down at the Amazon all-time low and delivers one of the best prices you’ll find on a microSD card with these sorts of specs. It clocks in at 160MB/s – that’s slower than the discounted 190MB/s SanDisk model we featured but also a touch less pricey – and makes for a notable addition to your spring/summer camera, drone, and gaming rigs. You’ll find U3, Class10 rated read/write speeds, and A2 app-loading here alongside the Samsung six-proof protection that can handle “up to 72 hours in seawater,” extreme temperature, x-rays, magnetic environments, and unfortunate drops, all backed by a 10-year limited warranty. Check out our hands-on review of Samsung’s speed-focused microSDs right here and head below for more details.



