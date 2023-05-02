Best LEGO Star Wars Day deals: 501st battle pack $16, UCS Millennium Falcon $103 off, more

Yesterday saw the LEGO Group launch its own Star Wars Day sale ahead of May the 4th. But for those who want to bring home cash discounts instead of extra kits or points, other retailers are dishing out some savings for the big day. Storefronts like Amazon, Walmart, and Zavvi are known for offering competitive discounts on the latest from LEGO Star Wars and beyond, and now this week we’re seeing the biggest sale from a galaxy far, far away of the year. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members and Walmart+ subscribers, or in orders over $25. Including all-new 2023 sets, last year’s summer wave, and some older kits slated for retirement, all of the best LEGO Star Wars deals are below the fold for May the 4th.



