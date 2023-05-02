I refused to pay $100 shipping, so I made my own Playseat Trophy shifter mount [Video]

When we reviewed the PlaySeat Trophy Logitech G Edition, I mentioned how expensive it was to get the shifter mount. It costs $50 plus an additional $100 shipping to get it to me here in the US. It’s now listed on B&H but is temporarily out of stock with availability expected in 4-6 months. So, I decided to design and 3D print my own shifter mount, and I’ve been having a blast playing the new Rally Adventure mode in Forza Horizon 5. Let’s dive in and check it out.



