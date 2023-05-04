Researchers radio-collar 1st bear in mountains near LA

For the first time, researchers have captured and radio-collared a bear in the Santa Monica Mountains near Los Angeles. The National Park Service says Wednesday that the 210-pound black bear dubbed BB-12 was caught April 23 in a natural area on the western end of the range. BB-12 is a male estimated to be about 3 or 4 years old. The animal was measured, given an exam and outfitted with a GPS collar. Biologists say it’s the first time in 20 years that they've encountered a bear that has taken up residence in the mountains northwest of downtown LA where mountain lions have been studied for decades.