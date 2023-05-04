Best Buy makes picking up an espresso maker easy with this $25 Bella model at 58% off

Best Buy is currently offering the Bella 5-bar Pro Series Espresso Machine for *$24.99 shipped* if you’re a My Best Buy member (free to join) or in orders over $35. In fact, free shipping just rolled out for My Best Buy members earlier this year, so if you’ve been holding off on joining, now’s the best time. Down from a normal price of $60 at Best Buy, today’s deal comes in to mark a new all-time low that we’ve tracked saving a total of 58%. If you’ve been on the fence on whether or not to get an espresso machine (like me), then this could be what pushes you over the edge. Sure, this isn’t a high-end Breville machine. But, it’s a great starting point for making at-home lattes and cappuccinos without breaking the bank. It can make up to four cups of coffee at a time, and the included brew basket is perfect for making espresso. There’s also a steam wand which helps to make warmed and frothy milk for latte art. Keep reading for more.



