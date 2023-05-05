Dick’s Sporting Goods Spring Savings Event takes up to 60% off Nike, adidas, more

The Dick’s Sporting Goods Spring Savings Event takes *up to 60% off *top brands including New Balance, Nike, Under Armour, and more. Prices are as marked. ScoreCard Members (free to sign-up) receive free delivery on orders of $49 or more. A standout from this sale is the New Balance Fresh Foam X 1080 Running Shoes for men that are marked down to *$115* and originally sold for $160. These shoes are available in five color options and feature a lightweight design to keep your strides light. The material is also highly breathable and cushioned to promote all day comfort. They’re slightly curved to propel you forward and have a rigid outsole for outdoor or indoor running. Find even more deals by heading below and you will want to check out our fashion guide for even more sales today.

