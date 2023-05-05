1st lunar eclipse of 2023 dims full moon ever so slightly

The year's first lunar eclipse is underway, and the best viewing is in Asia and Australia. The four-hour eclipse began late Friday or early Saturday, depending on the location, as Earth passed between the moon and the sun. This is an eclipse where the moon slips into the fringes of Earth's shadow, missing the darkest, innermost part. The slight dimming of the moon might not even be noticeable. The next lunar eclipse in October will put on a better show.