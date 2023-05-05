New Zelda Tears of the Kingdom gameplay is on the way ahead of the game’s launch next week

New Zelda Tears of the Kingdom gameplay is on the way. The official launch of The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is now under one week away and excitement is at all time high. It won’t be long until you’re Ultrahanding together flying ships, Fusing weird and wacky weapons together, and rewinding time with the new Recall ability. But on the eve of the game’s launch next Friday, Nintendo has now announced some new gameplay segments that will be shown as part of a series of Nintendo Treehouse: Live segments. You’ll want to lock-in your pre-order (here’s how to score a deal), secure your Tears of the Kingdom Switch OLED model console (it’s still available for shipping at $359 via Amazon), and then head below for more details on the upcoming new Zelda Tears of the Kingdom gameplay.



more…