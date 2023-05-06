Botticelli's Venus is an 'influencer' and Italy is not happy

Sandro Botticelli's iconic goddess of love in his 15th-century masterpiece “Birth of Venus” has now become a “virtual influencer” in a new Italian tourism campaign. The campaign has sparked a widespread backlash — with critics arguing that the project plays into Italian stereotypes and disrespects the country’s cultural heritage. Some also point to the campaign's poor execution, including a promotional video that features a winery in Slovenia instead of Italy. Tourism officials have pushed back to defend the project, noting the significant attention it's received.