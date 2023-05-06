Game anywhere with the ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 RTX 3080 Ti laptop at $2,599 (New low)

Amazon is offering the ASUS ROG Strix Scar 15 i9/32GB/1TB/RTX 3080 Ti Gaming Laptop for $2,599 shipped. Down from its normal rate of $3,100 over the past month or so, today’s deal comes in at a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. While this laptop might not boast the latest internals, it’s no slouch when it comes to performance. The 12th Generation i7 processor has 6 P-cores and 8 E-cores with up to a 5GHz clock speed. Pair that with the RTX 3080 Ti GPU that packs 16GB of dedicated GDDR6 video memory and you’ll be able to fully utilize the 1440p 240Hz display when playing your favorite games. There’s a GPU MUX switch so you can switch between integrated and dedicated graphics depending on how much power you need. Alongside that, you’ll find 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD pre-installed, though there’s a secondary M.2 slot for extra storage should you need it. Keep reading for more.



