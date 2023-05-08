Best price of the year lands Ultimate Ears’ WONDERBOOM 3 at $79 for spring (Reg. $100)

We deemed it summer’s best speaker in our hands-on review earlier this year, and now you can score the best price of 2023 on the Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 3. Courtesy of an Amazon price cut, you can bring home the brand’s latest portable offering for less than ever before this year. The WONDERBOOM 3 now sells for *$79.09 shipped* across three of the four styles. That’s down from the usual $100 going rate in order to deliver $21 in savings. It’s $1 under our previous mention and the first discount in over a month, too. Arriving with a handheld form-factor that’s backed by IP67 water-resistance for serenading you in the shower and more, the speaker can also float in water and packs the brand’s usual fabric-wrapped design. That build is now made of recycled materials, and arrives with improved battery compared to the previous-generation model with 14 hours of playback on a single charge rounding out the package around a 360-degree internal speaker system and stereo support. Detailing everything else that’s new this time around, our hands-on review offers a better idea of what to expect.



