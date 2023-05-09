Possible meteorite crashes into New Jersey home, no injuries

A metallic object believed to be a meteorite punched a hole in the roof of a central New Jersey home. But authorities say no injuries were reported and the object didn’t cause serious damage to the residence. Hopewell Township police said the 4- by-6-inch, potato-shaped object struck the home on Monday afternoon and eventually came to rest on a floor. It’s estimated to weigh about four pounds. Suzy Kop, whose family owns the home, said they initially thought someone had thrown a rock into the residence. The family plans to meet with an astrophysicist who will further examine the object.