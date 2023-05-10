Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro pack improved ANC into a more compact design at $198

This week has been all about the pro earbuds, with the latest offerings from Apple and Google already taking the spotlight. Now it’s time for Samsung’s most recent debuts to take the stage, with Amazon now offering the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for* $197.97 shipped* for the white stylings. Down from $230, you’re looking at the best price since back in February at $32. It’s the third-best price this year, as well. Those who want either the graphite or bora purple colorways will pay just $2 more at *$199.99*, down from $230 much the same.



Galaxy Buds 2 Pro bring the latest generation of true wireless listening to the Samsung stable. Alongside all of the tight knit features for pairing right to your Galaxy handset, Samsung delivers a refreshed design that on top of being 15% smaller than before, now houses improved active noise cancellation and support for Hi-Res audio with 24-bit playback. Battery life clocks in at solid 5 hours from the buds themselves, with the charging case delivering up to 30 hours of extra listening. You can learn all about the new experience over in our hands-on review, as well.



