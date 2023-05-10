Apple’s just-refreshed HomePod 2 sees very first discount to $279

B&H today is now offering the very first chance to save on Apple’s just-released HomePod 2. Having hit the scene just before spring this year, the new addition to its Siri-enabled smart speaker stable is now finally seeing some savings attached. Apple’s HomePod 2 now sells for *$279 shipped* for the white model, delivering a $20 price cut from the usual $299 going rate. This is not only a new all-time low, but the only discount we’ve seen so far. The Midnight black model sells for *$289*, as well.



Apple’s new HomePod 2 delivers much of the same hi-fi listening as before, just with a refreshed build to go alongside the second-generation status. There’s still Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos support to complement the beamforming sound and room sensing tech that automatically tunes drivers to your surroundings. New this time around is onboard Thread and Matter support to complement all of Siri’s smart home prowess, as well as a U1 chip for quick music handoff. Apple has built a temperature and humidity sensor into the speaker, all of which is powered by a new S7 chip that results in better sounding audio than the original model. Get the full scoop in our launch coverage.



