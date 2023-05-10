Tucker Carlson's new Twitter show could spell doom for Elon Musk
Tucker Carlson's decision to launch a new show on Twitter could see Elon Musk face fresh challenges in holding onto users and advertisers.Full Article
Tucker Carlson Is Going to , Relaunch His Show on Twitter.
Carlson was fired from Fox News last month.
On May 9, the..
Three weeks after abruptly parting ways with Fox News, TV anchor Tucker Carlson said he is launching a new show on Twitter,..