Mia and the Dragon Princess Review (PC)

The group, a ramshackle assortment of characters with different personalities and interests, is running from gunmen, trapped in a small room at the back of an underground bar. There’s some bickering on how to proceed and at least one nefarious character is ready to help our enemies and might get everyone killed. It doesn’t help that the person who has more knowledge about the situation is speaking Indonesian and nobody can translate. Two potential paths reveal themselves. I have only one vague hint from a previous scene about which of them might lead to safety. I’ve so far played the game putting my trust into the Dragon Princess, real name Marshanda, and I do the same now. After a too-long sequence of pipe crawling that features one attempt at humor that lands flat, we emerge in some extensive underground caves under London. I’m a little unsure of the motives of our opponents but they are hot on our heels. It’s time to make the right ch...