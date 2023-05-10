Always have your controller ready to go with this Insignia Xbox charger kit for just $10

Best Buy is currently offering the Insignia Xbox Series X|S Controller Charger with Battery for *$9.99 shipped* if you’re a My Best Buy member (free to join) or in orders over $35. In fact, free shipping just rolled out for My Best Buy members earlier this year, so if you’ve been holding off on joining, now’s the best time. Normally $20 at Best Buy, today’s deal comes in at $5 below the rate that PowerA’s similarly-designed model goes for at Amazon and marks the best price that we’ve seen so far. If you’re tired of picking up a dead controller to play a game, then this is a must-have accessory for your setup. It includes a battery and cover as well as the charging stand itself. Whenever you’re not playing, just set your controller on the stand and it’ll top back off and be ready to go whenever your next play session comes up. Plus, this will help reduce your reliance on single-use batteries too. Keep reading for more.



