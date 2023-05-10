ESR’s 2023 Red Dot award-winning new SHIFT iPad Pro case arrives with a 35% launch deal

ESR is launching its new magnetic lightweight iPad Pro case today with a notable launch discount via Amazon. The brand is easily one of the more popular options out there when it comes to Apple accessories, MagSafe gear, AirPods cases, and more in the budget-friendly category (especially if you score it in one of the many sales we track), but this time, it has turned its attention to Apple’s pro-grade tablet in the 11-inch form factor. The new lightweight case delivers some options for folks alongside various viewing angle options, Apple Pencil storage, and more. Head below for a closer look and a notable price drop on the latest ESR iPad Pro release.



