Save $520 on Echelon’s connected Stride Treadmill down at $780 shipped via Amazon

While we feature our fair share of connected fitness bike deals, Amazon is now offering a solid price drop on the Echelon Stride Treadmill at $779.99 shipped. Regularly $1,300, this is 40% or $520 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. While we have seen a couple price drops into the $1,000 range as well as a very short-lived offer at $780 over the weekend, it jumped back up in price at the top of the week and is now down to the lowest we have ever tracked on Amazon. You’re looking at a 20- by 55-inch running surface alongside integrated heart rate sensors in the steel handlebars, a max incline of 10%, and a built-in tablet holder to follow along with connected workouts (includes a FREE 30-day trial of the Echelon Premier Membership) or your favorite streaming channels. Bluetooth connectivity, a USB charging port, and a safety stop lanyard are all joined by a “patented auto-fold feature with built-In transport wheels that provide horizontal and vertical portability and easy storage.” Get a closer look at the Echelon treadmill experience in our hands-on review over at Connect the Watts and head below for more.



more…