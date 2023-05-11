Tesla shouldn't call driving system Autopilot because humans are still in control, Buttigieg says

The top U.S. transportation official says Tesla shouldn’t call its partially automated driving system Autopilot because the cars can’t drive themselves. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says he’s concerned about Tesla’s marketing of the system, which is being investigated in crashes that have caused at least 14 deaths since 2016. Buttigieg tells The Associated Press that Tesla shouldn't call the system Autopilot when the fine print says drivers need to have their hands on the steering wheel and eyes on the road at all times. Texas-based Tesla hasn't returned messages left Thursday seeking comment. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said he expects to have fully autonomous vehicles this year, a pledge he's made for several years.