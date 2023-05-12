Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Boxville, Rise of King Arthur, Go Rally, more

We have now gathered up all of Friday’s best Mac and iOS app deals to head into the weekend with courtesy of Apple’s digital storefronts. Alongside a wide-ranging Best Buy weekend sale, we are also tracking a new all-time low on Apple’s latest 35W Dual USB-C Charger alongside solid price drops on Apple’s AirPods Max in all colorways back down at the 2023 lows. On the app side of things, highlight offers include Boxville, Package Inc, Rise of King Arthur, Go Rally, The Lost Shield, Swim Out, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.



more…