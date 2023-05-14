Bangladesh, Myanmar bracing as Cyclone Mocha set to make landfall

Bangladesh and Myanmar are bracing as an extremely severe cyclone is set to hit their coastal areas, as authorities told thousands of people in both countries to seek shelter. U.N. agencies and aid workers have prepositioned tons of dry food and dozens of ambulances with mobile medical teams in sprawling refugee camps with more than 1 million Rohingya who fled persecution in Myanmar. Their camps at Cox’s Bazar are in the path of Cyclone Mocha, which is closing in on the coast of southeastern Bangladesh and Myanmar with wind speeds of up to 135 miles per hour. It’s projected to make landfall on Sunday.