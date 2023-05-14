Save up to 80% on some new Kindle eBooks for your spring reading starting from $2, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of Kindle eBooks for your permanent collection *starting from $2 with up to 80% in savings*. With today’s deal offering eBooks from literature and fiction to the biographies and memoirs genres, there is sure to be an option here that you’ll be interested in. As soon as you pick up one of these eBooks, you will have immediate and permanent access to begin reading it with Kindle remembering where you left off when you need to take a break. Another benefit of Kindle eBooks is the ability to read them across practically any platform with mobile apps and browser-based reading. Head below to see our top picks from today’s deal.



more…