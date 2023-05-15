Powerful Cyclone Mocha floods streets, cuts communications in western Myanmar, at least 3 killed

Powerful Cyclone Mocha has flooded streets, blew off roofs and severed communications in western Myanmar. Thousands of people had crammed into monasteries, schools and other sturdy shelters in one of Asia’s least developed countries. At least three deaths were reported in Myanmar, and several injuries were reported in neighboring Bangladesh, which was spared the predicted direct hit. The storm made landfall in Myanmar’s Rakhine state Sunday afternoon with winds blowing up to 130 miles per hour. It was downgraded from severe by Monday morning and was steadily weakening over land. The extent of damage was not immediately clear. The storm cut off communications, and independent information is hard to gather under Myanmar’s military-run government.