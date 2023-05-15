Don’t pay $50 from Apple, Amazon has SanDisk’s 64GB Lightning/USB-C drive at $29

Amazon is now offering the SanDisk 64GB iXpand Flash Drive Luxe for iPhone at $28.99 shipped. Regularly $43 at Best Buy where it is currently on sale for $38.50, this model more recently goes for around $34 at Amazon and is now at the best price we can find. Today’s offer comes in at $1 below our previous mention and brings the handy device back down to the lowest price we have tracked at Amazon. Only once has it gone for this low at Amazon before today and it carries a $50 price tag on the official Apple store. The larger 256GB model is also on sale for *$53.99 shipped*, or within $1 of the all-time Amazon low. Featuring both USB-C and Lightning connectors, it makes for a simple and effective way to share content between Lightning-equipped Apple iPhones/iPads and modern USB-C MacBooks, for example. All of that is wrapped up inside of an all-metal casing with 64GB of capacity and backwards compatibility with USB 2.0 gear. Head below for more details.



