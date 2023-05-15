Shargeek’s popular STORM2 Slim transparent power bank packs 130W USB-C at $135

Retro tech has taken the whole industry by storm as of late, and at the center of it all are some of the popular releases from Shargeek. Earlier in the year we reviewed its recent STORM2 Slim power bank, walking away impressed by not just the transparent design, but also how much power it was able to pack into a compact footprint. Now you can bring all of the prowess that has taken over TikTok and the rest of the web to your bag at lower than before. The Shargeek STORM2 Slim sells for *$135.10 shipped* at Amazon, down from the usual $199 going rate. It’s the best we’ve seen to date at 32% off, and clocks in at a few cents below our previous March mention. Sporting a 20,000mAh internal battery, the STORM2 Slim packs a 130W output into a slick, see-through form-factor. There’s a single USB-C port that can dish out power to MacBooks and iPhones alike, which also handles refueling the internal battery. A built-in display rounds out the package for monitoring remaining battery life or current power draw. Dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys review from the start of the year for a closer look. Head below for more.



more…